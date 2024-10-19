Landon Emenalo: Chelsea wonderkid sparks 'tug of war' between England and USMNT

Getty Images SportGill ClarkLandon Emenalo: Chelsea wonderkid sparks 'tug of war' between England and USMNTChelseaEnglandUSAPremier LeagueEngland and the United States men's national team are battling to secure the international allegiance of Chelsea teenager Landon Emenalo.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEmenalo wanted by the USMNT and EnglandHas already played for the United StatesNamed in latest England Under-17 squadFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below