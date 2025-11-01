Lamine Yamal seemingly confirms plans to buy €14m Barcelona mansion once owned by pop sensation Shakira & Gerard Pique

Yet while the Instagram post painted a picture of glamour, things haven’t been entirely rosy for Yamal on the pitch. The youngster has been battling a groin injury, reportedly a form of pubalgia, which is a chronic and notoriously difficult-to-treat condition that has plagued several top players, including Lionel Messi. Reports from Spain claim Barca are worried the problem could become long-term if not handled carefully.

“Pubalgia is complicated," admitted Messi during an interview with Buenos Aires radio station Club 94.7 back in 2019. “I suffer from it for a while now, I do little training and I can not play all the games. It is not a problem that can be solved overnight. I feel better now, but I still have not recovered and I still need treatment.”