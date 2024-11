This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

LA Galaxy's Gabriel Pec named MLS's Newcomer of the Year
The 23-year-old Brazilian was arguably the best signing in MLS this season and was rewarded for a brilliant first season.
Pec named Newcomer of the Year

Had 30 goal contributions this season

Beat Suarez and Orellano for the honor