Kylian Mbappe on Real Madrid's agenda 'every single day' with Los Blancos stars anticipating his arrival in blockbuster transfer from PSG

Kylian Mbappe on Real Madrid's agenda 'every single day' with Los Blancos stars anticipating his arrival in blockbuster transfer from PSGThomas HindleGettyReal MadridKylian MbappeTransfersParis Saint-GermainLigue 1LaLigaThe Real Madrid dressing room has reportedly prepared for the arrival of Kylian Mbappe with the forward set to make a long-awaited La Liga switchMbappe said to want to join MadridWill waive PSG loyalty bonus to make the switchLos Blancos will offer Mbappe pay cut to leave