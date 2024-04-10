Where was Kylian Mbappe's magic when PSG needed him most?! Winners and losers as superstar's no-show allows Barcelona and Raphinha to take advantage of dopey Gigi Donnarumma

The forward was locked down by Jules Kounde as the Catalans won a roller-coaster first leg at Parc des Princes

Everything seemed set up for a signature Kylian Mbappe performance. Parc des Princes with a European giant visiting, a Champions League semi-final spot on the line. And with the Frenchman soon to leave his hometown club, Wednesday's clash with Barcelona could have been the start of a fairy-tale ending for French football's biggest star.

The reality was different. Mbappe was held mostly quiet all evening, and had very little impact as Barca came from behind to beat the Parisians 3-2. Raphinha, instead, was the star man, scoring twice for the visitors while causing constant chaos with the same sort of electric pace and trickery associated with Mbappe.

Raphinha gave Barca the lead in the first half, and then found the equaliser after a blistering PSG turnaround shortly after the break. Andreas Christensen rounded off the roller-coaster, freezing Gianluigi Donnarumma off a corner to give Barca a narrow advantage heading into the second leg.

Mbappe, meanwhile, will need to deliver away from home. He doesn't have long left in a PSG shirt, and an obligatory Ligue 1 title doesn't feel like a proper way to go out from a player who simply has to win more to secure his Parisian legacy.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Parc des Princes...