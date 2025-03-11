Kyle Walker plays happy families with Annie Kilner after returning to UK! AC Milan loanee relaxes with wife as they work ‘through their issues’ after Lauryn Goodman affair saga
Kyle Walker has been playing happy families with Annie Kilner after returning to the UK, with the couple continuing to work “through their issues”.
- Defender taking in loan spell at AC Milan
- Family splitting time between England & Italy
- Divorce proceedings are on hold for now