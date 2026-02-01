‘I kill him!’ - USMNT star Christian Pulisic gets World Cup warning from AC Milan team-mate Santiago Gimenez as NFL-watching niceties are put to one side

Gimenez, who is currently nursing an ankle injury, made his way to Milan in February 2025 when completing a big-money transfer from Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord. Pulisic was already a star turn for the Rossoneri at that point.

The United States international, who made his own move to Italy in 2023, has been posting personal bests with Milan. His goal output has topped that of club colleague Gimenez, despite the 27-year-old being more of a deep-lying forward.

As natives of the Americas, Pulisic and Gimenez have grown close over the course of the last 12 months. They enjoy spending time in one another’s company away from the pitch, as attention drifts back towards home and a different form of football.

There will, however, be no love lost if they meet at this summer’s World Cup - with games taking place there on U.S. and Mexican soil.