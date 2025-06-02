'Keep executing for 90 minutes' - Emma Hayes' next lineup shuffle, Alyssa Thompson's energetic emergence, a goalkeeper dilemma and five keys as USWNT face Jamaica

Jamaica match might not be a direct sequel to win over China, but expect USWNT to provide more of the same

This set of friendlies isn't the toughest set on the U.S. women's national team schedule. After a pair of Olympic gold medal game rematches against Brazil last window, the USWNT is facing a pair of opponents that aren't quite at that level. They made short work of China, 3-0, in the first game of this set.

Up next is Jamaica. Good luck.

Emma Hayes had this USWNT group humming in the most recent win. Even without several vital pieces, the attack looked near unstoppable, showcasing the pace and skill necessary to threaten any team in the world. The expectation will be more of the same on Tuesday, when Jamaica becomes the next team tasked with defending a USWNT group that seemingly can score goals for fun.

Some changes are expected. Hayes will no doubt rotate, giving multiple new players opportunities. The result may end up similar to the game on Saturday, but there will certainly be some new storylines woven into this sequel.

GOAL looks at five keys for the USWNT against Jamaica.