Kazuyoshi Miura to play beyond 59th birthday as Japan legend signs for new club

Miura has insisted that his love for the game remains the fuel that drives him forward. Preparing for what will be his 41st season as a professional footballer, the veteran made it clear that the fire still burns.

"My passion for football hasn't changed, no matter how old I get," he said. "I'm very grateful to be given this opportunity. I promise I will play with everything I have to make a contribution. Let's make history together!"

Nicknamed ‘King Kazu’ in his homeland, Miura’s journey began far from Japan. He started his professional career with Santos in 1986, immersing himself in Brazilian football culture at a time when few Japanese players ventured abroad. Miura would go on to play club football in Italy, Croatia and Australia, building a global resume long before such moves became commonplace for Asian players.