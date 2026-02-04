Kante terminates Al-Ittihad contract to force through Fenerbahce transfer as ex-Chelsea star returns to Europe

The transfer saga involving Kante and Fenerbahce has reached a successful conclusion, less than 24 hours after it appeared to have collapsed in acrimony. Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that the midfielder has signed a contract that will keep him in Istanbul until the summer of 2028.

This development comes as a massive relief to the Turkish giants, who had been left reeling after the initial deadline passed without ratification. The breakthrough occurred after both clubs received official approval from FIFA to proceed with the registration. It appears that the governing body accepted the appeal lodged by Fenerbahce regarding the technical issues faced during the Transfer Matching System (TMS) window.

Al-Ittihad also released a brief official statement confirming the departure, posting on social media: "The club agrees to sell the remaining period of N’Golo Kanté’s contract." This formal release allowed the player to finalise his exit from the Saudi Pro League and immediately commit to his new challenge in the Super Lig, bringing an end to the uncertainty that had clouded the player's future over the last 48 hours.