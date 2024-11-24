Kai Rooney Manchester City 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Kai Rooney finds historic Man City flop funny! Son of Man Utd legend Wayne & I'm A Celebrity star Coleen laughs at five-game losing slump from Premier League champions

W. RooneyManchester UnitedManchester CityPremier League

Kai Rooney, the son of Manchester United legend Wayne and I’m A Celebrity star Coleen, is seeing the funny side of Manchester City’s historic slump.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Guardiola enduring worst run of coaching career
  • Rivals taking pleasure in rare wobble from Blues
  • Son of Red Devils icon falls into that category
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

89671 Votes