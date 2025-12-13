Juventus respond to reports of attempted takeover

Tether has been associated with Juventus since February 2025 after the company acquired a minority stake in the Turin club and increased its position again in April. By that point, it held 10.12 per cent of Juventus’ shares and more than 6.18 per cent of voting rights. Its growing influence became more tangible in November, when Paolo Garino, a nominee of Tether, was appointed to the Juventus board at the club’s annual general meeting.

That move was widely interpreted as a signal of longer-term ambitions. In a statement released on Friday evening, Tether confirmed it had submitted an all-cash, binding proposal to Exor by releasing a statement which read: "Tether has submitted a binding all cash proposal to Exor to acquire its entire stake in Juventus Football Club. Subject to regulatory approvals, Tether intends to make a public offer for the remaining shares at the same price, fully funded with its own capital and supported by a long term commitment to the club. This proposal reflects a belief in Juventus as more than a football club. For generations, Juventus has stood for discipline, ambition, and the quiet strength of those who rebuild and move forward, season after season. It is a club that has shaped Italian sporting identity and earned the loyalty of supporters around the world. Our interest in Juventus comes from deep admiration and respect. Juventus is a symbol of Italian excellence with a truly global presence, built over generations through hard work, ambition, and the unwavering loyalty of its supporters. These values mirror how we have built Tether, with patience, independence, and a focus on long term resilience.

"Tether is in a position of strong financial health and intends to support Juventus with stable capital and a long horizon. Our goal is to contribute positively to the club’s future, to support sporting performance at the highest level, and to help Juventus continue to grow sustainably in a rapidly evolving global sports and media landscape. This proposal is made with humility and a deep sense of responsibility toward the club, its supporters, and its legacy.

"We believe Juventus’ story is still being written, and that its next chapters can be defined by strength, continuity, and ambition. The proposal contemplates the acquisition of Exor’s shareholding, representing 65.4 percent of Juventus’ issued share capital. Completion of the transaction would be subject to Exor’s acceptance, the execution of definitive documentation, and receipt of required regulatory approvals. Following completion, Tether intends to proceed with a public tender offer for the remaining shares at the same price per share. In the event that the transaction completes, Tether is prepared to invest 1 billion Euros in the support and development of the Club. Tether operates with a long term investment philosophy supported by a strong balance sheet and a focus on building resilient, globally relevant institutions. Further updates will be provided in accordance with applicable laws and regulations."