Juventus, PSV set USMNT Champions League record: Weston McKennie shines in 3-1 win, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi struggle

A record five Americans featured on the teamsheets for the UCL match, with three starting - here's what we learned

The Juventus vs. PSV UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday was one for the record books when it comes to the U.S. men's national team.

An unprecedented five Americans showcased in the match, as Weston McKennie and Tim Weah featured for Juventus while Malik Tillman, Richard Ledezma and Ricardo Pepi all played a role for PSV. The UEFA Champions League is arguably the best club competition in the world and this was the first time five Americans took the pitch in a single match.

The match also displayed the difference in quality between Serie A and Eredivise as Juventus were able to largely cruise past PSV in a 3-1 win. Goals from Kenan Yildiz, Weston McKennie and Nico Gonzalez earned them three points, while PSV scored a late goal back from Ismael Saibari.

Here are GOAL's biggest takeaways from Tuesday's match.