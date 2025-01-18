Juventus issue surprise update on Andrea Cambiaso's future amid talk of Man City bid for €80m-rated star

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has poured cold water on Manchester City's ambitions to sign €80m-rated Andrea Cambiaso.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Guardiola eyes Cambiaso as a replacement for Walker

Juve have set a €80m price tag

However, Giuntoli revealed there have been no negotiations Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱