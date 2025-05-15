Juventus 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Juventus kits for the 2025-26 season.

Juventus will continue to wear kits designed by Adidas, with the Old Lady expected to revert to a more traditional, nostalgic look in the 2024-25 season.

It is their 10th season with the German sportswear manufacturer, which has opted for a few bold designs over the years.

Juventus are rolling out their 2025-26 kits ahead of schedule, and there's a good reason behind the early reveal. The home strip has already dropped on May 14, 2025, with the away version set to follow later that same month.

The accelerated release is likely tied to the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 15. With Juve set to take part, both kits are expected to feature during the global showcase.

So, what will Juventus be wearing in the 2025-26 season? GOAL brings you everything we know so far, including leaks, rumours, where to buy, prices and more.