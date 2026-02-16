Jurgen Klopp's agent reveals former Liverpool boss approached by Man Utd and Chelsea after Anfield exit

Klopp achieved great success during his time at Liverpool, winning the Champions League in 2019 and then leading Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years in 2019-20. The German coach also won the FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup during his time with the Reds before shocking fans all over the world by announcing his departure in 2024. Klopp explained why he was leaving in an emotional statement, saying: "I told the club already in November. I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it - or at least try to explain it. I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."