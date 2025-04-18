Jude BellinghamAFP
Parshva Shah

Jude Bellingham was right! Stats prove Real Madrid STILL didn't run as much as Arsenal in disastrous Champions League loss despite England midfielder's clear warning before kick-off

J. BellinghamReal Madrid vs ArsenalReal MadridArsenalChampions League

Jude Bellingham warned his team-mates to run more efficiently, with stats proving him right following the Champions League defeat to Arsenal.

  • Bellingham spoke about running stats ahead of 2nd leg vs Arsenal
  • Madrid lost 5-1 on aggregate against the Gunners
  • Stats from the 2nd leg prove Bellingham right
