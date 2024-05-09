Jude Bellingham is ice cool! Real Madrid star insists he had no nerves in nail-biting Champions League semi-final triumph over Bayern Munich

(C)Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeJude Bellingham is ice cool! Real Madrid star insists he had no nerves in nail-biting Champions League semi-final triumph over Bayern MunichJude BellinghamReal MadridChampions LeagueBayern MunichJude Bellingham insisted that he had no nerves ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReal Madrid beat Bayern 2-1 to seal final spotBellingham puts in incredible shift in midfieldSet to face former club Dortmund in finalArticle continues below