Jude Bellingham's most clutch moments: From last-gasp Euros overhead-kick for England to stoppage-time Clasico winners for Real Madrid

He may have only just turned 21, but the legend of Jude Bellingham continues to grow after his dramatic, 95th-minute overhead kick saved England from Euro 2024 embarrassment against Slovakia. The Real Madrid midfielder hasn't been at his best in Germany so far, but that will all be forgotten if he keeps providing moments like his most recent intervention in Gelsenkirchen.

Bellingham has constantly delivered in big moments over the past 12 months, providing game-winning goals and assists to keep Madrid on track towards their La Liga-Champions League double. The ex-Borussia Dortmund man certainly seems to possess the much-discussed 'clutch gene', with his penchant for late interventions running all the way back his days as a teenager at Birmingham City.

