'Have to perform' - Jude Bellingham issued Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo 'advertisements' warning as Real Madrid star is told to focus on football
Jude Bellingham has been issued a Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo “advertisements” warning, with the Real Madrid star needing to focus on football.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England international starring for club & country
- Boasts unwavering belief in his ability
- Needs to avoid distractions in order to join greats