Joshua Zirkzee told to reverse 'mistake' and leave 'bad energy' of Man Utd behind by Netherlands legend

Zirkzee’s move to United was meant to be the catalyst for a new era of attacking flair at the club, but the transfer has instead become a cautionary tale. Joining in the summer of 2024 for a fee in excess of £36 million, the Dutch international arrived with a sparkling reputation following a sensational stint at Bologna. Under Thiago Motta, Zirkzee had developed into a player who looked to be fulfilling his potential, combining physical presence with an elite technical ability that helped Bologna secure an improbable Champions League qualification.

However, the transition to the Premier League has been fraught with difficulty. Since arriving in Manchester, Zirkzee has struggled to find the back of the net with any regularity, often looking like a square peg in a round hole within United's tactical setup. While his link-up play has occasionally earned plaudits, his lack of clinical finishing has drawn heavy criticism from the Old Trafford faithful. The pressure only intensified throughout the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, with the attacker starting in just four of his 14 Premier League appearances so far. Overall, Zirkzee has managed nine goals in 65 games for United.