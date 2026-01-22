Josh Sargent reportedly set to leave Norwich City after heated meeting with manager and sporting director, Toronto FC move accelerates

Sargent has been removed from Norwich City’s first-team environment following a meeting with sporting director Ben Knapper and head coach Philip Clement, and is currently training with the club’s second team. The USMNT striker is exploring a move away from the club.

According to The Athletic, Sargent was visibly upset during recent discussions, with one source telling the outlet that a comment involving the player’s family contributed to the situation. Since then, Sargent has not returned to first-team training and did not travel for Norwich’s recent 5–0 win over West Bromwich Albion.