'I've been doing it all my life' - Jose Mourinho admits 'wounded kings' Real Madrid will be 'dangerous' but Benfica boss insists he's 'used to' big Champions League challenges
Mourinho: A wounded king is dangerous
Facing the media at the Estadio da Luz, Mourinho refused to get carried away by the memory of Benfica’s shock victory in the league phase. The Portuguese tactician knows that the 4-2 triumph, while historic, has only served to provoke the 15-time European champions. With Real Madrid arriving in Lisbon desperate to restore their reputation, Mourinho cautioned his squad that facing a cornered beast is often harder than facing a confident one.
"They are wounded. And a wounded king is dangerous," Mourinho told reporters. "We will play the first leg with our heads, ambition, and confidence. We know what we did to the kings of the Champions League, but we must be ready for their reaction."
The defeat in Lisbon earlier this campaign was a catastrophic result for Los Blancos, dropping them from third to ninth in the table and forcing them into this perilous play-off round. It was a chaotic night defined by Anatoliy Trubin’s stunning 98th-minute header, a moment Mourinho referenced with a wry smile.
"Trubin won't be in the attack at the Luz stadium this time," he joked, lightening the mood before turning serious about his own pedigree in knockout football. "I'm very used to these kinds of ties. I've been doing it all my life. People often think you need a certain result in the first leg for this or that reason. I say there is no definitive result."
Selection headaches for the Special One
Despite the psychological edge of their recent victory, Mourinho is navigating a potential selection crisis regarding his defensive line. The Portuguese manager is sweating over the fitness of right-back Amar Dedic, who has been essential to Benfica's European run this season. The Bosnian defender has made 32 appearances across all competitions, but his condition is being monitored closely.
Mourinho admitted that finding a "balanced solution" for a game of this magnitude is difficult if the 22-year-old is missing, noting that Dedic must be handled with care. The situation is further complicated by external factors, as reports suggest the defender's upcoming observance of Ramadan could be a consideration for his physical management.
However, there is positive news regarding Fredrik Aursnes. The versatile Norwegian had been a concern since missing the trip to the Azores with a muscle injury, but his recovery is trending positively, raising hopes that he could feature at the Estadio da Luz.
Real Madrid seeking redemption in Lisbon
For Alvaro Arbeloa and Real Madrid, the return to Lisbon represents a chance to exorcise the demons of their last visit. The Spanish side saw two players, Raul Asencio and Rodrygo, sent off in the dying moments of that 4-2 defeat - a match that ultimately cost them an automatic spot in the round of 16. Despite their European stutters, they remain a formidable force domestically, sitting at the top of La Liga, two points clear of Barcelona. Mourinho is under no illusions that the club he once managed will be looking to reassert their historical dominance.
"The tie will be very demanding, without a doubt," Mourinho admitted. The historic win last month was particularly sweet for the Benfica boss, as it marked his first-ever victory against Madrid. That result was the catalyst for an improbable turnaround for the Eagles, who reached the knockout stages despite losing their opening four matches. Now, they must prove that result was no fluke as the two heavyweights collide once again.
The weights of expectation at Estadio da Luz
Benfica currently sit third in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and are desperate to translate their domestic consistency into a deep European run. The manager’s vast experience in two-legged knockout ties is seen as the club’s biggest asset. Mourinho remains defiant about his pedigree, reiterating that he thrives under this specific pressure. He has spent decades mastering the art of the Champions League knockout stage, and he expects his players to match that mental fortitude when the whistle blows on Tuesday night.
The first leg in Portugal will set the tone for the entire tie. Real Madrid’s status as "wounded kings" makes them unpredictable, but Mourinho’s intimate knowledge of the club's DNA could be the deciding factor. While the focus remains on the stars on the pitch, the battle of wits between the benches will take center stage. As the Special One puts it, there is no such thing as a "definitive result" in the first leg, but he will certainly be looking to ensure his side heads to the Bernabeu with something to defend.
