Jonny Evans leaves role as head of loans and pathways at Man Utd after six months in Old Trafford role

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Evans has left his role as Manchester United's head of loans and pathways, a job he took only six months back, following his retirement from professional football at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The report adds that Evans left his job to spend more time with his family and his departure was mutually agreed upon with the Red Devils. Evans made 241 appearances for United after coming through their academy. The centre-back won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup and two League Cups with the Premier League giants.

Other than his two spells at Old Trafford, Evans also played in the Premier League for West Brom and Leicester City and had enjoyed two loan spells at Sunderland. He also won 107 caps for the Northern Ireland national team.