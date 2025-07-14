John Textor won't give up! Lyon miss out on signing Nottingham Forest star amid financial woes but American investor launches plot to bring him to Botafogo
Lyon's financial restrictions have ended their push for Danilo, as John Textor now targets a move to bring the Nottingham Forest star to Botafogo.
- Lyon drop Danilo pursuit due to financial limits
- Textor shifts transfer plan to Botafogo
- Botafogo in active talks with Nottingham Forest