'I get frustrated' - John Terry's brutal Chelsea prediction as he lays out timeline to Premier League glory for Enzo Maresca's side
John Terry made a brutal Chelsea admission while expressing his thoughts on the current Chelsea side, claiming they are not good enough to win titles.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Terry makes brutal Chelsea prediction
- Believes the Blues have long way to go before winning big titles
- Wants former side to win titles to attract best players