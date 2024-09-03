matip(C)Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Joel Matip back in the Premier League? Ex-Liverpool defender in talks over surprise free transfer after Anfield exit

J. MatipWest HamPremier LeagueTransfersLiverpool

West Ham are eyeing a move for free agent Joel Matip who left Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • West Ham in talks to sign Matip
  • Defender left Liverpool in the summer after eight years
  • Won every major trophy with the Reds
Article continues below