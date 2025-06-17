Will Jobe Bellingham start for Borussia Dortmund? Niko Kovac reveals his plan ahead of Club World Cup opener as new signing awaits debut after switch from Sunderland

Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac hinted that Jobe Bellingham will require some time to break into his starting XI after moving from Sunderland.

