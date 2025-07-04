Will Joao Pedro make Chelsea debut against Palmeiras? Enzo Maresca makes 'minutes' claim on new £60m signing

Joao Pedro could be in line to make his Chelsea debut as early as Friday, with Enzo Maresca revealing the Brazilian might feature in their Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras following his £60 million ($81.5m) switch from Brighton. The 23-year-old has only just joined up with the squad in the United States after ending his summer holiday early.

