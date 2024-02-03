Joao Pedro performs controversial throat-cutting celebration after scoring Brighton's fourth goal in win over Crystal Palace

Harry Sherlock
Joao Pedro Brighton 2023-24Getty Images
Brighton & Hove AlbionJoao PedroBrighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal PalaceCrystal PalacePremier League

Joao Pedro performed a controversial throat-cutting gesture after scoring Brighton's fourth goal in their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

  • Joao Pedro scored in 84th minute
  • Brighton won comfortably against Palace
  • Pedro celebrated by gesturing across throat

