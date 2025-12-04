Jhon Duran sued! Ex-Aston Villa striker subject of criminal complaint from Galatasaray after goal celebration for Fenerbahce in ill-tempered derby

It is mostly a fiesty affair when Galatasaray and Fenerbahce lock horns in Istanbul. On Sunday evening, Leroy Sane handed the visitors a lead just before the half-hour mark. Fenerbahce were chasing for the bulk of the game, and just when it seemed that they would have to leave the pitch empty-handed, Duran struck deep into stoppage time. He went on to celebrate in a manner that Galatasaray insist was both provocative and indecent. Though the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) had already dismissed their initial request for disciplinary action, the club elected to take the matter to the courts, accusing the 21-year-old forward of harassment and indecent exposure.

After the match, manager Domenico Tedesco heaped praise on his players. He said: "We wanted to start the first half lightly. We experienced this in the Beşiktaş derby. We played the ball a lot in that match, made dangerous passes, and fell behind 2-0. So, our plan today was to play simple for the first 10-15 minutes. What we wanted to see was Galatasaray defending in their own penalty area. We wanted to play with intensity throughout the match, and I think we did that well. Going down 1-0 at the start of the match is partly due to Sane's individual contribution. In these kinds of matches, things like this can happen against players like that. We controlled the game both at the end of the first half and in the second."