'That's your mother you're talking about!' - Jarrod Bowen's son sings West Ham captain's X-rated chant about parents' love life admits Dani Dyer
'Bowen's on fire and he's sh*gging Dani Dyer'
Bowen and Dyer have two children together, twin daughters Summer and Star, who were born in May 2023. However, it's Bowen's son, Santi, that she revealed sings the famous chant about the West Ham forward to Dyer.
Crude chants are commonplace in the stands at football stadiums across the country, and the London Stadium is no exception. And supporters can often be heard chanting 'Bowen's on fire and he's sh*gging Dani Dyer' to the tune of Gala's 'Freed From Desire'.
It's become so popular that Santi, who turns five in January, often repeats the song to Dyer.
'That's your mother you're speaking about!'
During an appearance on the Great Company Podcast, host Jamie Laing brought up the chant about Bowen, to which Dyer replied: "Do you know my little boy says 'kissing'. He sings it in the back of my car sometimes. 'Bowen's on fire, and he's kissing Dani Dyer'. I'm like 'that's your mother you're speaking about!'."
Dyer, who is the daughter of Football Factory and Eastenders star Danny Dyer, even admits that her dad loves the chant, adding: "My dad sings it, he thinks it's brilliant. He says he starts the chant off sometimes, I'm like 'yeah, alright mate'."
Dyer has previously spoken about the chant, telling Straight to the Comments! podcast on her take on the song last year: "Not that long ago I went to an away game, and I don’t usually like going to the away games because there’s the die-hard fans that are crazy.
"I really needed a drink, so I was like, I’d rather have died of dehydration to be honest, that was the better option. I came out and they were all looking at me and they all sung the song, I was literally in the midst of the crowds. It’s fine, it’s so fine, it really doesn’t bother me."
Would Dyer have been allowed to date a Millwall fan?
Danny Dyer, who is a diehard West Ham fan, has welcomed Bowen to the family with open arms. However, it could have been a different story had the forward played for Millwall.
When asked last year whether Dyer would have allowed her daughter to date a Millwall player, Dani replied: "No! I don’t know, he wouldn’t care. Listen, people always say ‘oh, I bet your dad loves that because you’re dating someone from West Ham’, but he could be a total ars*hole, do you know what I mean? And he’s not, so I think that was just a bonus. The West Ham thing was a bonus."
Danny Dyer previously discussed his relationship with Bowen on Sky Sports, and when asked who his favourite West Ham player is, he replied: "It’s got to be Jarrod Bowen, hasn’t it! The father of my grandchildren. Also, he scored the winning goal, didn’t he, in the European final [Europa Conference League in 2023].
"It’s nice to have a boyfriend you love, because most of them you hate! It’s always tricky when your daughter brings a man home and you get replaced for a little while. But I think I’m more in love with Jarrod than Dani is!"
West Ham in dire straits
West Ham have made a shocking start to the season having collected just four points from their opening nine games to leave them 19th in the table. The club has numerous off-field issues, which has impacted their campaign. Indeed, fans protested during their recent 2-0 defeat to Brentford and have more planned in upcoming home games against Newcastle and Burnley.
A change of manager hasn't helped the Hammers, who have won once this season. West Ham relieved Graham Potter of his duties for Nuno Espirito Santo last month but the former Nottingham Forest boss picked up just one point from his opening four games at the London Stadium helm.
