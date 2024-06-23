'I thought his podcast might be more PG!' - Jarrod Bowen stunned by Gary Lineker's expletive-laden criticism of England's performance against Denmark

Getty ImagesRitabrata Banerjee'I thought his podcast might be more PG!' - Jarrod Bowen stunned by Gary Lineker's expletive-laden criticism of England's performance against DenmarkEnglandJarrod BowenDenmark vs EnglandDenmarkEuropean ChampionshipJarrod Bowen was surprised by Gary Lineker's scathing attack on the England team after Denmark clash.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBowen reacted to Lineker's criticismEx-England star labelled the team's performance as 'sh*t'Three Lions have four points from first two matchesArticle continues below