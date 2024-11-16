Jan Paul van Hecke gives his side of the story after Pep Guardiola confrontation as Brighton defender reveals how Netherlands team-mates mocked Man City's Erling Haaland
Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke has opened up on the conversation he had with Pep Guardiola after his side's win against Manchester City.
- Brighton beat Man City 2-1 in the Premier League
- Guardiola and Van Hecke seen in heated discussion
- Defender has explained what was said