Jan Paul van Hecke gives his side of the story after Pep Guardiola confrontation as Brighton defender reveals how Netherlands team-mates mocked Man City's Erling Haaland

J. van HeckeManchester CityBrightonBrighton vs Manchester CityPremier LeagueP. GuardiolaErling Haaland

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke has opened up on the conversation he had with Pep Guardiola after his side's win against Manchester City.

  • Brighton beat Man City 2-1 in the Premier League
  • Guardiola and Van Hecke seen in heated discussion
  • Defender has explained what was said
