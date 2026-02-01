Getty Images
Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker received drunk texts from Katie Price, claims ex-boyfriend JJ Slater
Ex-boyfriend claims Price sent Grealish and Walker messages
Slater has claimed Price sent Grealish and Walker messages after a night out which involved alcohol.
He told The Sun: "We were out at a karaoke bar and having drinks, having fun.
"The bar closed, so we went home and Kate wanted to carry on drinking or playing drinking games with her friends. I was tired, so I said, ‘I’m gonna go to sleep’.
"Kate went upstairs with her friends. I woke up at like 5-6 am and she wasn’t there.
"I walked upstairs to find where she was and then, on the phone, she was messaging the footballers. It was Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker.
"Obviously there was a lot of drink involved, so I was able to kind of give the benefit of the doubt and see past that. But in the back of your mind, you’re kind of thinking, ‘I wouldn’t do that’."
Walker's marriage also heavily covered in tabloids
Walker's relationship with Annie Kilner has been heavily reported on by the British media. The pair are childhood sweethearts and got married in 2021, but their partnership has been strained by public scandals, separations and a 2024 divorce filing.
It was reported at the start of January that there were 'still problems' for Walker and Kilner, with Walker fathering two children with Love Island contestant Lauryn Goodman, for which he was kicked out of the family home.
Last month, a source told Closer: "Back in November, Kyle did a press conference for a Hugo Boss campaign and he didn’t have his wedding ring on. In the official campaign photos his ring is on, but when he stepped out for the photo ops the ring was noticeably absent.
"Pals close to the couple have said that there are still problems with him and Annie – they can still remember that the last time he took his ring off was when Annie filed for divorce in October 2024."
Grealish's season potentially over with injury
Grealish is another high-profile England international whose relationship with girlfriend Sasha Attwood attracts plenty of coverage. However, the winger has made headlines more recently due to a devastating injury which is threatening to bring his 2025-26 season, which he has spent on loan with Everton after falling out of favour at Manchester City, to a close.
Toffees manager David Moyes recently said: "We believe he’s probably going to need surgery but that’s still not absolutely confirmed, but it probably rules him out for the rest of the season, yes.
"Look, it’s really disappointing for the player, the club, for all of us here. He’s such an important part and he’s a big character with big experience for us and we’ll miss him, he’s done a lot of really good things for us."
What comes next for Grealish and Walker?
While Grealish is unlikely to play again this season, Walker remains an important figure for Burnley, who he joined at the start of the campaign. He is expected to feature in the Clarets' clash with Sunderland on Monday night, with three points needed if Scott Parker's side are to make an unlikely bid to avoid relegation.
