Inter Miami star admits he 'almost fainted' meeting Lionel Messi for first time & reveals what Argentine 'animal' is like as a team-mate

Bright told Gazzetta about his first meeting with Messi: "Leo is a very humble person with an incredible aura. I remember the first time I saw him I almost fainted, despite trying to mentally prepare myself before he arrived. He presented himself as just any person, he is a leader on and off the pitch, before matches he always knows how to find the right words to motivate us. A model professional, with obsessive attention to detail.

"He is a quiet boy, but on the pitch he transforms into an animal, at 38 and after everything he has won he never wants to lose even in training. In the locker room, he then has a very good relationship with the whole team.

"(We have) a good relationship as teammates - we talk a lot about football, he tells me about his family and asks me about mine. He has been a great help these two years both on and off the pitch. He told me that he likes Italy and the challenges he played at San Siro. When he won with Barcelona against Milan in 2011, I was in the stands too, thanks to my brother playing in the youth team."

