Messi capped his season by winning MLS Cup last weekend, delivering two assists and earning MLS Cup MVP as Inter Miami lifted the first league title in club history. That performance was the final chapter of a dominant year in which Messi also collected his second straight Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, becoming the first player in league history to win it in back-to-back seasons.

Across the 2025 regular season, Messi produced 48 goal contributions (29 goals and 19 assists) in 28 matches, the second-highest total ever recorded, and averaged 1.78 goal involvements per 90 minutes, a mark only surpassed by his own 2.18 from 2024. He also became just the second player in league history to lead MLS in both goals and assists in the same season, matching Sebastian Giovinco’s 2015 feat.

Messi set multiple league records during the campaign. He became the first MLS player to record 10 multi-goal games in one season and generated at least three goal contributions in nine different matches. He also scored multiple goals in five consecutive games from late May through mid-July, the longest multi-goal streak in MLS history.

His dominance translated directly into awards. Along with MLS Cup MVP and MLS MVP, Messi won the MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals, earned three MLS Player of the Month honors, and was recognized six times as MLS Player of the Matchday. Over his MLS career, he now has two MVP awards, two Best XI selections, two All-Star selections, a Golden Boot, 12 Player of the Matchday honors, and five Player of the Month awards.

Messi’s season resulted in a landslide MVP vote. He secured 70.43 percent of the total ballot, finishing comfortably ahead of Anders Dreyer, with Denis Bouanga, Evander, and Sam Surridge rounding out the top five.