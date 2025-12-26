Inter Miami reportedly add Tigres’ Ángel Correa to list of ambitious 2026 targets

Since arriving from Atlético de Madrid ahead of the Apertura 2025, Correa has quickly established himself as a central figure in Tigres’ attack. His European pedigree, creativity in the final third, and leadership helped push the club to the league final and cemented his status as one of the most influential signings in Mexican football history.

At the moment, Correa appears comfortable in Nuevo León, and an exit in the short term seems unlikely. Meanwhile, Inter Miami continue to survey the market, with Giovanni Lo Celso - currently at Real Betis - also emerging as an alternative target as the club plans its next phase.