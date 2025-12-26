Getty Images Sport
Inter Miami reportedly add Tigres’ Ángel Correa to list of ambitious 2026 targets
Strong season boosted market value
Correa’s impact in Liga MX has not gone unnoticed. After an impressive campaign with Tigres, in which he recorded eight goals and four assists, the Argentine attacker has seen his stock rise, drawing interest from clubs outside Mexico. Inter Miami, the reigning MLS Cup champions, are among those tracking his situation as they assess high-profile reinforcements ahead of 2026 - according to Record.
Inter Miami's interest
A potential reunion with Lionel Messi stands out as a key factor that could make the MLS destination appealing. Their long-standing relationship from the Argentina national team adds a personal dimension to any possible move. Correa has 28 international caps with three goals.
One of Liga MX's top earners...
Correa’s current situation, however, strongly favors Tigres. He is under contract through 2030 and earns close to $4 million annually, making him one of the highest-paid players in Liga MX. Those figures alone complicate any transfer, especially given salary constraints and roster rules in MLS. For Tigres to even consider negotiations, a compelling offer would need to be made.
Herons looking to add a playmaker
Since arriving from Atlético de Madrid ahead of the Apertura 2025, Correa has quickly established himself as a central figure in Tigres’ attack. His European pedigree, creativity in the final third, and leadership helped push the club to the league final and cemented his status as one of the most influential signings in Mexican football history.
At the moment, Correa appears comfortable in Nuevo León, and an exit in the short term seems unlikely. Meanwhile, Inter Miami continue to survey the market, with Giovanni Lo Celso - currently at Real Betis - also emerging as an alternative target as the club plans its next phase.
