Inter Miami player ratings vs. Montreal: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez explode for four goals as Herons finally snap out of slump

Messi scored two, Suarez added a double of his own, and Inter Miami returned to winning ways against lowly Montreal

Lionel Messi bagged a brace and Luis Suarez was also at the double as Inter Miami rolled past a poor Montreal side to break a poor spell in MLS play with a 4-2 win Wednesday night. The Argentine was instrumental throughout, while his old Barcelona teammate found some life as well, leading the Herons to three vital points.

Messi, as expected, opened the game up after a sluggish start. It was a classic Messi goal, a quick exchange with Sergio Busquets followed by that angled curled finish from the top of the box. It was an otherwise languid first half, Messi popping up here and there without creating much.

Then, the second half exploded. It started with a double save from Oscar Ustari, who twice denied close-range efforts with insinctive stops. Miami took advantage immediately, going straight down with a well constructed counter attack. Messi provided the key moment again, dinking a ball into the box that Suarez - afforded far too much space - controlled and finished. He added another three minutes later, reacting first to a loose ball and stroking into the bottom corner.

Montreal gave themselves a glimmer of hope after 73rd minute, Dante Sealy ghosting inside and tucking the ball into the bottom corner. But Messi had the final word, combining with Suarez and dinking over a stranded goalkeeper to wrap up a win.

A late Montreal goal only made the scoreline appear narrower. The result, though, was remarkably comfortable.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium.