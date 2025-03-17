Inter Miami player ratings vs Atlanta United: Lionel Messi returns to XI and scores as Herons steal late three points, secure revenge against Brad Guzan's Five Stripes

In a rematch of the 2024 playoffs, Miami exacted revenge on the club that knocked them out of the MLS postseason

Lionel Messi returned to the starting XI and scored for visiting Inter Miami as the Herons defeated Atlanta United 2-1 Sunday night. In a rematch of the 2024 MLS round one series in which the Five Stripes stunned the Herons and eliminated the Supporters' Shield champions, Miami came out on top.

One thing remained the same: late drama, leading to a late winner.

The hosts opened the scoring early, with MLS record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath thumping home a close-range header just 11 minutes into the match. That lead didn't last long, and it was Messi who made sure.

The Argentine brought Miami level in the 20th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error from Atlanta to score his first MLS goal of the season. Atlanta midfielder Bartosz Slisz sloppily gave the ball away outside the box, and after Messi found the ball, he dribbled past defender Derrick Williams to chip goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Despite numerous attacking chances that followed, it was Guzan who remained stout, with the former U.S. international - who proved to be the difference in the postseason last November - standing on his head once again for Atlanta. The 40-year-old goalkeeper made six saves, denying the Herons on multiple occasions, and making a world-class save near the 60th minute, denying Messi from close range.

The breakthrough arrived in the 88th minute, with substitute Fafa Picault heading home off a late corner to give Miami all three points on the road. The MLS veteran and Miami native smashed home his headed attempt across the box and into the back of the net for the dramatic winner - and he was instantly swarmed by teammates to celebrate.

With the result, Miami claimed first place in the Eastern Conference, leapfrogging the Philadelphia Union. However, they still trail the Vancouver Whitecaps in the race for the Supporters' Shield, with Javier Mascherano's men sitting second in the league standings.

