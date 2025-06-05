Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi named MLS Player of the Month for May 2025

AFPSiddhant LazarInter Miami’s Lionel Messi named MLS Player of the Month for May 2025Major League SoccerInter Miami CFL. MessiThe Argentine superstar has been voted the MLS Player of the Month for May 2025, capturing the prestigious honor after a dominant stretchArgentine superstar recorded seven goals and four assists during MayBack-to-back Player of the Matchday honors highlighted month-end surgeThird Player of the Month award ties Messi for sixth-most in league historyGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now