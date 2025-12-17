Inter Miami CF secure Luis Suarez on new contract through 2026 MLS season

Since arriving from Europe, Suarez has been a pivotal member of Inter Miami's attack - dropping 30 goals and 19 assists in 55 league appearances since 2024.

During the 2024 season, he scored 25 goals across all competitions as the club won its first Supporters’ Shield and set an MLS single-season points record. In league play, Suarez scored 20 regular-season goals, tying him with teammate Lionel Messi for second-most in MLS, and added nine assists. He made 37 appearances across all competitions in 2024, including 27 in the regular season.

Suarez showed some decline in 2025, but showed his impact as a facilitator with 10 assists. He largely featured on the bench during the postseason, raising questions about what his role will be next season.