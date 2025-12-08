Getty Images Sport
Inter star Manuel Akanji a major doubt for Champions League clash against Liverpool as ex-Man City defender misses training
Chivu rocked by latest fitness concern
The atmosphere at the Inter training centre was noticeably tense on Monday morning as the team conducted their final preparations ahead of the monumental Champions League showdown against Liverpool. What should have been a routine session of tactical fine-tuning turned into a source of major anxiety for head coach Chivu, as key defender Akanji was absent from the group.
The Swiss centre-back, who arrived on loan from Manchester City on deadline day and has since established himself as a pillar of the Nerazzurri backline, did not participate in the final training session before the midweek match. Reports emerging from Appiano Gentile suggest that the defender is suffering from flu-like symptoms, a concern that has cast a shadow over his availability for the upcoming European fixture. For a manager still finding his feet at the elite level like Chivu, losing his most dynamic defender on the eve of facing the English champions poses a huge concern. The club medical staff are reportedly working around the clock, but with the game less than 48 hours away, the odds of the 30-year-old starting are drifting swiftly from possible to unlikely.
Inter stretched thin for Liverpool clash
Akanji's potential absence exposes the fragility of an Inter squad that underwent significant surgery in the summer. When the club sanctioned the loan of Benjamin Pavard to Marseille and brought in the Swiss international as his temporary replacement, the logic was sound: swap one elite defender for another. However, that decision relies heavily on the fitness of the new arrival, and with Akanji now sidelined, the depth chart looks alarmingly thin.
Chivu is now forced to shuffle a pack that is already light on options. The veteran Stefan de Vrij is the natural replacement in the centre of the back three, but the Dutchman lacks the recovery pace that makes Akanji so effective in a high line. Alternatively, the manager could turn to the towering Yann Aurel Bisseck, a player of immense promise but one who arguably lacks the experience for a high-stakes duel against Premier League opposition. The defensive unit, anchored by Alessandro Bastoni, relies on chemistry and fluid movement; removing a key cog like the former Borussia Dortmund man disrupts the entire mechanism.
Akanji absence could be fatal for Inter
Facing Liverpool is a daunting task at the best of times, but doing so without your quickest centre-back is flirting with disaster. Under Arne Slot, the Reds evolved into a ruthless transition machine, and their attack is specifically designed to exploit gaps in opposition backlines. However, they are set to take to the field without Mohamed Salah amid the breakdown in his relationship with Slot and the Reds' ongoing struggles this season.
Akanji’s greatest asset is his ability to cover wide channels and manage one-on-one situations, traits that are essential when facing the pace of striker Alexander Isak or the creative wizardry of Florian Wirtz. Without him, Inter risk being exposed to rapid counter-attacks, particularly if they try to impose their possession game. De Vrij or Francesco Acerbi offer positional intelligence, but if they are isolated against the speed of the Liverpool forwards, the result could be catastrophic. The English giants are struggling this season with just one win from their last six matches, but they still have the firepower to punish even the smallest error, having beaten Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt in the competition before their shock 4-1 defeat at home to PSV last time out.
What comes next?
The dilemma facing the Inter boss is classic risk-versus-reward. He could hand a start to Bisseck or De Vrij in the biggest game of the campaign so far, but will be concerned about the structure of his backline for such a big game. A pragmatic approach might see Inter sit deeper to protect their slower defenders, inviting pressure from a Liverpool side that loves to dominate the ball. The final decision will likely be made on the morning of the match, after one last fitness test. Until then, the Nerazzurri camp remains in a state of suspended animation, waiting to see if their defensive leader can pull off a miracle recovery. If not, it will be up to the remaining soldiers to form a shield wall capable of repelling the English invaders.
