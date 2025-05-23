Inter receive huge double blow ahead of Serie A title showdown & Champions League final with Benjamin Pavard & Piotr Zielinski late injury doubts
Inter are enduring a difficult time and find themselves in an untimely injury crisis just over a week before the all-important Champions League final.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Inter to miss key players for Serie A clash
- Fitness issues catching up ahead of UCL final
- Nerazzurri sweating over the availabilities of Pavard & Zielinski