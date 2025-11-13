Getty/GOAL/X(@selecaoportugal)
Inspiration for the future! Portugal's U16s women's team meet Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. in heartwarming video
Portugal U16 Women's team meet Ronaldo and Co.
The Portugal U16 girls’ team were invited to watch the senior men’s national team train during the current international camp. The session quickly turned unforgettable when Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha and the rest of the senior squad made their way over to greet the young players. The girls, visibly stunned as the stars approached, reacted with wide-eyed smiles, nervous laughter and complete disbelief as they met the players they had grown up admiring.
Ronaldo closing in on his final year with Portugal
For the U16 girls, meeting Ronaldo was particularly emotional, given the forward’s status as the country’s greatest sporting icon and the inspiration behind countless youth careers across Portugal. The entire event was captured on camera, showing the young team freezing in awe before gradually breaking into excitement as each senior player greeted them.
The timing of the encounter also adds significance, as Ronaldo is nearing the final chapter of his legendary international journey. The 40-year-old has publicly stated he expects the 2026 World Cup to be his sixth and final tournament, marking an extraordinary milestone no other male footballer has reached. Despite his age, he remains a key figure in Portugal’s squad and continues to score at an elite level, proving he still has much to offer in the national colours.
Ronaldo meeting to serve as motivation for the future
Beyond his on-field achievements, Ronaldo has spoken openly in recent interviews about preparing for life after football. He admitted that retirement is “soon,” saying he expects to step away from the sport within one or two years and focus more on his family, hobbies, and business ventures. His perspective reflects how long he has lived in football’s spotlight and how meeting young players today represents passing the torch to the next generation.
For the U16 girls’ team, the experience is likely to serve as long-lasting motivation as they continue their national-team development. They now return to their training camp with newfound inspiration and a firsthand glimpse of the professionalism, charisma and humility that define Portugal’s biggest stars.
Portugal prepare for WC26 qualifier with Ireland
For Ronaldo and the senior squad, focus now shifts back to sealing qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Portugal need a win on Friday against Ireland to qualify, and the veteran icon is determined to make his final tournament one to remember. As retirement moves closer, Ronaldo’s influence off the pitch becomes just as meaningful, and interactions like this show the lasting legacy he hopes to leave behind.
