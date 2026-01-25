Getty Images Sport
Inspiration taken from Cristiano Ronaldo? Ex-Man Utd star Nani comes out of retirement at 39 to join shock new club
Nani takes on new challenge
Aktobe have confirmed that Nani's contract "includes an expanded role within the club's development project", which suggests he may also be contributing in a coaching capacity. The former Portugal international recently completed the UEFA A Elite Youth Licence course, which focuses on the development of under-13 to under-19 players and qualifies holders for management roles in elite academies.
Nani said in a post on social media: "I’m very happy to have joined FC Aktobe and I am looking forward to contributing to the development of the club and football in Kazakhstan. I would like to thank the owner of the club Mr. Nurlan Artykbaev, chairman Mr. Arman Ospanov and Governor Mr. Askhat Shakharov for their hospitality and support. I was very impressed with the club’s vision for the future and will work hard to take us to new heights, at home and abroad!"
When will Aktobe's 2026 season begin?
Nani last played in the Portuguese top flight for Estrela da Amadora, and said he left the club with a "sense of duty fulfilled", but Aktobe's project has convinced him to step onto the pitch for one final swansong. He has little over a month to get back up to speed, with the 2026 Kazakhstan Premier League season kicking off in March.
Aktobe finished fifth in the 14-team division last term, five points short of a UEFA Conference League qualification spot.
Nani's United legacy
Nani became a cult hero at United after joining the club from Sporting CP in 2007, recording 106 goal involvements in 230 appearances to help the club win four Premier League titles, the Champions League and two League Cups. He left the club in 2015 and went on to enjoy spells at Fenerbahce, Valencia, Lazio, Orlando City, Venezia, Melbourne Victory and Adana Demirspor.
Incredibly, he won't be the only former Premier League star starring in Kazakhstan's top division when the new season kicks off. Former Chelsea winger Victor Moses, who was released by Luton last summer, has just completed a move to FC Kaysar.
Inspired by 40-year-old CR7?
Nani may well have taken inspiration from Ronaldo when deciding to step back into football. His former United and Portugal team-mate is still going strong at the ripe old age of 40, and recently signed a new contract with Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr through to 2027. It is expected that Ronaldo will lead his country at the 2026 World Cup as he seeks to add an elusive piece of silverware to his collection and add more weight to his GOAT claim ahead of eternal rival Lionel Messi.
