Inspiration taken from Cristiano Ronaldo? Ex-Man Utd star Nani comes out of retirement at 39 to join shock new club

Aktobe have confirmed that Nani's contract "includes an expanded role within the club's development project", which suggests he may also be contributing in a coaching capacity. The former Portugal international recently completed the UEFA A Elite Youth Licence course, which focuses on the development of under-13 to under-19 players and qualifies holders for management roles in elite academies.

Nani said in a post on social media: "I’m very happy to have joined FC Aktobe and I am looking forward to contributing to the development of the club and football in Kazakhstan. I would like to thank the owner of the club Mr. Nurlan Artykbaev, chairman Mr. Arman Ospanov and Governor Mr. Askhat Shakharov for their hospitality and support. I was very impressed with the club’s vision for the future and will work hard to take us to new heights, at home and abroad!"