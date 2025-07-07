INDIVISA HQ: Everything you need to know about London's ultimate football clubhouse for the 2025 Women's Euros

INDIVISA HQ returns this summer, powered by adidas and built for the Women's European Championship in Switzerland

Running from July 9–13 at Hoxton Docks in East London, INDIVISA HQ is more than a fan zone, it's a celebration of football, creativity, and connection. Across five days, fans can watch every match live while immersing themselves in the culture that surrounds the game.

Following the success of the first HQ during the 2022 Euros, this year’s edition is set to be bigger and better. The space, designed with a nod to 2025 hosts Switzerland, will feature food, drinks, live music, film screenings, a grassroots tournament, a full Wales fan takeover, and curated talks and podcast sessions exploring the women's game.

Fans will also get to experience adidas in full effect, with custom kit stations, boot walls, ball displays, and hands-on activations like the Fit Lab and retro Konektis Arcade.

INDIVISA HQ is built to bring fans together, to watch, talk, play, and be part of a growing football movement. This is how major tournaments should feel. Come for the football. Stay for the community.

Here's everything you need to know...