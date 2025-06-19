'I'll improve every year!' - Lamine Yamal issues terrifying warning to opponents as Ballon d'Or candidate admits destroying Real Madrid was a childhood 'dream'
Lamine Yamal promises to be on a path of constant improvement as he grows older, adding that beating Real Madrid has been his childhood dream.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Yamal vows to improve year by year
- Dreamt of beating Madrid as a child
- One of the candidates to win this year's Ballon d'Or