‘Makes the impossible look easy’ - Real Madrid icon Raul surprisingly sides with Lionel Messi as he explains why Barcelona legend ranks above Cristiano Ronaldo & Zinedine Zidane

It continues to be suggested that Messi and Ronaldo could grace the same team before the day comes for record-shattering boots to be hung up for the final time, with neither giving much thought to imminent retirement.

Raul is among those that would like to see that union take place, but is not convinced that it will ever happen. Messi and Ronaldo appear destined to be kept apart, meaning that debate will forever rage regarding who can be considered the best.

Ex-Spain international Raul, who hit 323 goals for Real Madrid through 714 appearances, played alongside several iconic figures during his days in the Spanish capital. He does, however, rate Messi higher than all of those.

He has, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo, told EDYYN: “I've been fortunate to play with players like Zidane, Cristiano, Ronaldo, [Luis] Figo... but I think Messi is the best, he's very different. He makes everything look easy, things you see as impossible, he makes them look easy, as if he were playing with his friends in the street.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!