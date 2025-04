This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Entertainment 'If you want to be a star, stars step up' - Alexi Lalas praises USMNT's Josh Sargent and Diego Luna for 'wonderful' performances at the club level Major League Soccer Championship J. Sargent D. Luna USA Norwich The outspoken analyst singled out the Norwich City and the Real Salt Lake stars, hailed them for recent showings Lalas applauds Sargent's Championship Team of the Season selection

Believes Luna thrives in the spotlight after standout performances

Suggests that Luna will be in conversation for USMNT Article continues below Next Match Championship NOR CAC Match preview